William B. Stevens
Summerville, SC - William B. Stevens, 86, of Summerville, SC died at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. William was born on November 5, 1933 to Russell B. and Florence (Delaney) Stevens. He attended St. Mary's School and Plainfield High School. He then went on to serve in the US Army and was later employed with United National Bank. He retired from the bank after 38 years. During this time he was very active in the Plainfield Lions Club, where he served as Treasurer and enjoyed many wonderful memories with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth E. (Hoxie) Stevens, son Brian J. Stevens, daughter-in-law Melanie Stevens, daughter Cara L. Twombly, daughter-in-law Pauline Stevens, brother James T. Stevens and many nieces and nephews. He was also the proud grandfather of Nicholas Twombly, Cameron Stevens, Gavin Genthert and Hannah Provencher. He was pre-deceased by his son Craig A. Stevens.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020