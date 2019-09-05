Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:45 AM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
South Amboy, NJ
William Bouchard Jr.


1932 - 2019
William Bouchard Jr. Obituary
William F. Bouchard, Jr., 86, of South Amboy died on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at home. Born in Newark he lived in South Amboy all his life. Before retiring in 1994 he was employed by JCP&L, Old Bridge. A U.S. Navy veteran and graduate of H.G. Hoffman High School, he was an avid fisherman and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City. He was a talented carver, especially boats and loved his family above all else.

Son of the late William F., Sr. and Kathryn Petty Bouchard he is also predeceased by his son William F. Bouchard, III in 2006; his brother Gary Bouchard and his sister Kathryn Smith. He is survived by his wife Arlene Yeager Bouchard; his daughters and sons-in-law Michelle and Craig Yetman, Renee and James Kenny and Denise and John Kaltenbach; his brother and sister-in-law Paul and Mary Bouchard; his sister Karen Krzyzkowski; his grandchildren Shawn, Nicole, Melissa, Megan, Jackie and Allie; his great-grandchildren Aiden, Hailey, Ryan and Abby and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 9:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019
