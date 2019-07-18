Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Avenue
Port Reading, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Avenue
Port Reading, NJ
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Avenue
Port Reading, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William .
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Budd . Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Budd . Iii Obituary
William Budd, III.

Port Reading - William J. Budd, III., 28 of Woodbridge passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Born in Edison, Billy was a longtime resident of Woodbridge Township and was a graduate of Woodbridge High School, Class of 2009 and was employed as a senior administrator with Mutual Health Partners, inc in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was an avid NJ Devil and Dallas Cowboy fan; XBox player as well as concert goer and was instrumental in the Woodbridge High School ice hockey program. Billy also participated with the Woodbridge Municipal Alliance which provides education as well as draws awareness to drug prevention.

Billy was predeceased by his grandparents, William and Elizabeth Budd. Surviving are his parents, William J. Budd and his wife Michelle, Sharon Sedlak-Gomez and her longtime partner Roger Stolba; siblings, Zachary Budd, Samantha Gomez, Luke Budd; grandmother, Shirley Sedlak; grandfather, Stephen Sedlak and his wife Robin; godmother, Stacy Towle and her husband William; aunts, Sonnie and Rachael Sedlak; uncles, Steve Sedlak, Ed and Steven Budd; best friend and cousin, Kayla along with great aunts and uncles and many cousins and extended family. Billy has made many friends in both New Jersey and South Florida and will always be remembered for leaving a smile on the faces of those around him.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. A prayer service will begin at 10:30am followed by interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Billy may be made to W.A.R.M. (Woodbridge Addiction Recovery Mentors) 2 Frederick Plaza, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now