William Budd, III.
Port Reading - William J. Budd, III., 28 of Woodbridge passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Born in Edison, Billy was a longtime resident of Woodbridge Township and was a graduate of Woodbridge High School, Class of 2009 and was employed as a senior administrator with Mutual Health Partners, inc in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was an avid NJ Devil and Dallas Cowboy fan; XBox player as well as concert goer and was instrumental in the Woodbridge High School ice hockey program. Billy also participated with the Woodbridge Municipal Alliance which provides education as well as draws awareness to drug prevention.
Billy was predeceased by his grandparents, William and Elizabeth Budd. Surviving are his parents, William J. Budd and his wife Michelle, Sharon Sedlak-Gomez and her longtime partner Roger Stolba; siblings, Zachary Budd, Samantha Gomez, Luke Budd; grandmother, Shirley Sedlak; grandfather, Stephen Sedlak and his wife Robin; godmother, Stacy Towle and her husband William; aunts, Sonnie and Rachael Sedlak; uncles, Steve Sedlak, Ed and Steven Budd; best friend and cousin, Kayla along with great aunts and uncles and many cousins and extended family. Billy has made many friends in both New Jersey and South Florida and will always be remembered for leaving a smile on the faces of those around him.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. A prayer service will begin at 10:30am followed by interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Billy may be made to W.A.R.M. (Woodbridge Addiction Recovery Mentors) 2 Frederick Plaza, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 18, 2019