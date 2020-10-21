1/
William Buskey
William Buskey

South Amboy - William J. Buskey, 90, of South Amboy died on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy. Born in Perth Amboy he lived in South Amboy all his life. Before retiring he was employed by JCP&L for 37 years. A graduate of St. Mary's Elementary and High Schools he was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. A member and usher at St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 426, South Amboy. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading.

Son of the late William J. and Ethel Lorentzen Buskey he is survived by his life partner of 47 years Ann Claffy Ohlinger and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 8:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:30 to 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Amboy First Aid Squad, PO Box 328, South Amboy, NJ 08879.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
