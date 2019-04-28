Services
Memorial Funeral Home
155 South Avenue
Fanwood, NJ 07023
(908) 322-4350
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
The Church of The Holy Cross
North Plainfield, NJ
Scotch Plains - William C. Sessler, 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains. Born in Plainfield to Matthias and Elsie Sessler, he grew up in Plainfield. He lived the majority of his life in Branchburg, NJ and most recently Scotch Plains.

After college and receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Alliance College in PA, Mr. Sessler began his military service. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served on active duty from 1961-1963 and then with the reserves until being honorably discharged in 1967. He was an Engineer at CR Bard, Wilson Products, Morristown Hospital and Sherwin-Williams. In later years he worked for HouseMaster as a home inspector.

Mr. Sessler was a true outdoorsman. An avid hunter and fisherman, he relished being in nature. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his three children, Norma K. Sessler, William A. Sessler, and Anna M. Rice; his sister, Judith A. Sessler; and four grandchildren, T.J. Rice, Jenna Rice, Phoebe Sessler, and Sam Sessler.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at The Church of The Holy Cross in North Plainfield on Saturday, May 4th at 10:30apm. Military Honors will accompany the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Center of Hope Hospice 1900 Raritan Rd. Scotch Plains, NJ 07076. Arrangements are in the care of Memorial Funeral Home, Fanwood. For additional information or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 28, 2019
