William C. Shearn
Woodbridge - William C. Shearn passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home in Woodbridge. He was 94 years old.
Born on September 28, 1925 in Wilberton, PA, he has resided in Woodbridge for 70 years.
Mr. Shearn was employed as a mechanic with Shell Oil Company in Sewaren for many years before retiring 34 years ago.
He was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge; and a United States Marine Corps veteran of World War II.
Mr. Shearn was predeceased by his son, David, in 1989.
Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Mary Shearn; and son, William R. Shearn, of Cheney, WA.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com
), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Interment services will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Saint James Food Pantry, 174 Grove Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Mr. Shearn's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.