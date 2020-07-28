1/
William C. Shearn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Shearn

Woodbridge - William C. Shearn passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home in Woodbridge. He was 94 years old.

Born on September 28, 1925 in Wilberton, PA, he has resided in Woodbridge for 70 years.

Mr. Shearn was employed as a mechanic with Shell Oil Company in Sewaren for many years before retiring 34 years ago.

He was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge; and a United States Marine Corps veteran of World War II.

Mr. Shearn was predeceased by his son, David, in 1989.

Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Mary Shearn; and son, William R. Shearn, of Cheney, WA.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Interment services will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Saint James Food Pantry, 174 Grove Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Mr. Shearn's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costello-Greiner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved