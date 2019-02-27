|
William Connors
South Amboy - William A. Connors, Sr., 69, of South Amboy died on Sunday February 24, 2019 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York. Born in South Amboy he lived there all his life. Before retiring in 2001 he was employed by the City of South Amboy and Hercules, Inc. Parlin for 28 years. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 91 and the American Outlaws Soccer Club, South Amboy. He was an avid fan of the New York Mets.
Son of the late Clifford F., Sr. and Gladys Hollowell Connors he is survived by his wife Beverly Lapchuk Connors; his sons Bill Connors, Jr. of South Amboy and Bob Connors and his wife Annette of Sayreville; his brothers and sisters-in-law Clifford, Jr. and Bernadette Connors of South Amboy, Joseph and Debbie Connors of Lakewood and Howard and Florence Connors of Virginia; his sisters and brothers-in-law Susan and Lewis Green of Pennsylvania and Gladys and Brian Swirsky of Florida; his sisters-in-law and their husbands Linda and John Nielsen of Fords and Ruth and Peter Viens of Florida; his brother-in-law Stephen Lapchuk of South Amboy and his grandchildren Max and Autumn who were the loves of his life.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 8:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy. Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, South River. Visitation will be on Friday from 3 to 7pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019