|
|
William D. Donahue Sr
South Bound Brook - William D. Donahue Sr.,61, answered his last Final Jeopardy question, on April 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bill was a graduate of Bound Brook High School and worked as a warehouse manager at Bauer Gear Motors in Somerset. He loved his family, spending time with his kids, attending all parties, picnics, and functions, going to Atlantic City, fishing, the Dallas Cowboys and his 2nd home in Shamokin, PA. He loved his music, collecting CDs, set lists, and T-shirts. He will be sadly missed by all.
Surviving is the love of his life, high school sweetheart, and wife of 41 years, Dale; his favorite daughter and son in law, Michelle and Rob Schuster; his favorite twin sons, Little Bill and Dave; and his three grand dogs, Lady, Franklin, and Lacey.
Cremation was private. Gathering with the family will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105-9959.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 9, 2019