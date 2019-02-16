|
|
William D. Miller
Somerville - William D. Miller passed away at Morristown Medical Center on Wednesday, February 13 after a brief illness. A graduate of Villanova University, he was a lifelong resident of New Jersey. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a devoted member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville. Mr. Miller was the loving brother of the deceased Margaret and is survived by his sisters Kathleen of Somerville and Frances of Massachusetts. He also leaves behind nieces and nephew Mary and Ann of Massachusetts and Bill of North Carolina and several grand nephews and a grand niece. Visiting hours from 2pm-5pm on Sunday, February 17, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30am on Monday, February 18 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville. Interment to follow at church cemetery.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 16, 2019