Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Somerville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William D. Miller Obituary
William D. Miller

Somerville - William D. Miller passed away at Morristown Medical Center on Wednesday, February 13 after a brief illness. A graduate of Villanova University, he was a lifelong resident of New Jersey. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a devoted member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville. Mr. Miller was the loving brother of the deceased Margaret and is survived by his sisters Kathleen of Somerville and Frances of Massachusetts. He also leaves behind nieces and nephew Mary and Ann of Massachusetts and Bill of North Carolina and several grand nephews and a grand niece. Visiting hours from 2pm-5pm on Sunday, February 17, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30am on Monday, February 18 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville. Interment to follow at church cemetery.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.