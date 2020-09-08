1/1
William Daniel (Nipper) Karvalis
Perth Amboy - William Daniel (Nipper) Karvalis, 87 of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday, September 7, 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer.

William was born in Jenkins Township , PA. He was a life long resident of Perth Amboy. William worked for Shallcross Express for 30 years and later for the Perth Amboy Board of Education and retired in 2002. He was a member of American Legions and The Eagles Association, he was a member of Holy Rosary ( Good Shepherd Parish) William loved NASCAR, gardening, country music and old westerns, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He is preceded in death by his beloved parents Anthony Karvalis and Mary Yanascavage and his 4 loving sisters.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years Kathryn (nee) Gaffney, his adored daughters Kathleen Wentzek and her husband Rich, Mary Murray and her husband Brian and son Michael Karvalis and his wife Michele his cherished grandchildren Lauren Dominguez and Thoman Murray .

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 12,2020 at 11am at the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church. Interment will be held Private for the family at Brigadier General William. C Doyle Veteran Cemetery, Wrightstown.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
