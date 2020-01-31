|
|
William David Doremus
Edison - William David Doremus, 67, departed this life on January 28, 2020 ending his struggle with diabetes. Known to his family and friends as Billy, he grew up in Bound Brook, enjoying Boy Scouts, baseball and wrestling. He graduated Bound Brook High School with the class of 1971, along the side of many dear friends.
Billy went on to study at Trenton State where he had much fun and made even more life-long friends. Alongside a career in men's formal wear, he had many hobbies to keep him happy. He was an avid music fan, but also much enjoyed camping, vegetable gardening and stamp collecting. His favorite band was Savoy Brown and his favorite baseball team was the Pittsburg Pirates.
Billy married Maria (Molly) Nangeroni Doremus, also of Bound Brook, in 1982 and they moved to Edison. It was there that they raised three girls, nurturing together, a fondness for music, nature and the ability to appreciate life through all of its ups and downs. He will be remembered mostly for his sense of humor and his desire to enjoy every day, no matter what the outcome.
Predeceased by his wife Molly, who passed in May of 2019, and his brother Sean, he is survived by his brother Marc, his sister Jill, his three daughters, Mary Beth, Rosalind and Molly, and his four grandchildren, Andrew, Melanie, Julia and Carmine.
Memorial services will be 12:00 noon, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 214 Church Street, Bound Brook. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to of New Jersey. Arrangements are by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020