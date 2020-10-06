William Dowdell



Carteret - William Dowdell, 95, of Carteret died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Roosevelt Care Center in Edison. He was born in Carteret and was a lifelong resident. After graduating from Carteret High School, he received a degree from New York University. He was an editor with Buttenheim Company in Manhattan for many years before his retirement. William was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during World War II. He was a member of the Catholic Alumni Club of the Archdiocese of New York, Inc.



He was predeceased by his parents, Russell and Julia (Harrington) Dowdell and his long time companion, Anne Delea. He is survived by his cousins, Marilyn Leahy and John Harrington.



A private viewing took place on Tuesday at Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret followed by a mass at St. Joseph RC Church. The interment was held at St. Mary's cemetery in Yonkers, NY.









