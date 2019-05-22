|
William E. "Bill" Applegate
Piscataway - William E. Applegate entered eternal life on Saturday May 18, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - Somerset in Somerville, NJ. Born in Plainfield, NJ, son of the late William Applegate and Emilie (Maehr) Applegate, he was a lifelong resident of Piscataway.
Bill was a 1961 graduate of Piscataway High School. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army National Guard having faithfully served his country for six years obtaining the rank of SP5. He retired in 2002 from the NJ Turnpike Authority where he was a construction supervisor for 36 years. Prior to that, he worked for Piscataway Township Engineering Department. Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener and looked forward to vacationing in Maine. He had a love for animals and in his retirement, enjoyed helping his son Brian with his landscaping business.
Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 53 years, Lois E. (Mattison) Applegate, with whom he joined hands in marriage on November 6, 1965; three loving children, Michelle and husband Steve Wetzel of New Egypt, New Jersey; Todd Applegate of Somerset; and Brian Applegate of Piscataway. He will be deeply missed by his three adored grandchildren, William, Steven, and Holly all of New Egypt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Friday, May 24 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 25 from 8-8:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25 beginning 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. funeral liturgy at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Roman Catholic Church, 600 Harris Avenue, Middlesex, NJ 08846. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the American Parkinson Disease Association, NJ Chapter, P.O. Box 910 New Brunswick, New Jersey 08903, 732-846-0131, www.apdaparkinson.org. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019