Services
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Roman Catholic Church
600 Harris Avenue
Middlesex, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Applegate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. "Bill" Applegate

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William E. "Bill" Applegate Obituary
William E. "Bill" Applegate

Piscataway - William E. Applegate entered eternal life on Saturday May 18, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - Somerset in Somerville, NJ. Born in Plainfield, NJ, son of the late William Applegate and Emilie (Maehr) Applegate, he was a lifelong resident of Piscataway.

Bill was a 1961 graduate of Piscataway High School. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army National Guard having faithfully served his country for six years obtaining the rank of SP5. He retired in 2002 from the NJ Turnpike Authority where he was a construction supervisor for 36 years. Prior to that, he worked for Piscataway Township Engineering Department. Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener and looked forward to vacationing in Maine. He had a love for animals and in his retirement, enjoyed helping his son Brian with his landscaping business.

Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 53 years, Lois E. (Mattison) Applegate, with whom he joined hands in marriage on November 6, 1965; three loving children, Michelle and husband Steve Wetzel of New Egypt, New Jersey; Todd Applegate of Somerset; and Brian Applegate of Piscataway. He will be deeply missed by his three adored grandchildren, William, Steven, and Holly all of New Egypt.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Friday, May 24 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 25 from 8-8:30 a.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25 beginning 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. funeral liturgy at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Roman Catholic Church, 600 Harris Avenue, Middlesex, NJ 08846. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the American Parkinson Disease Association, NJ Chapter, P.O. Box 910 New Brunswick, New Jersey 08903, 732-846-0131, www.apdaparkinson.org. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now