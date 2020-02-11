|
William E. Dugan
Old Bridge - William E. Dugan, age 79 of the Parlin section of Old Bridge passed away on Sunday, February 9th 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Born in New York City, NY he had resided in Parlin for the past 55 years. Before his retirement he was employed as a printer by J.S. Paluch in East Brunswick for 5 years and was formerly a union printer in NYC for 45 years. William was a US Army Veteran and a member of the Madison Park First Aid Squad.
He is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, his son William and his daughter-in-law Shannan. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Stella Tsitsires Dugan, his sons Edward and Joseph, his grandsons William and his wife Marissa, Sean, James and Dylyn, and his great granddaughters Catherine and Lauren.
Funeral services will be held Friday 10am at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with burial to follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in East Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in William's name to the at www.kidney.org.com.
Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020