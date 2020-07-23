William E. "Bill" Hrevnak Sr.
Avenel - William E. "Bill" Hrevnak, Sr., 82, of Avenel, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the J.F.K. Medical Center in Edison. Bill was born in Perth Amboy to the late Michael and Helen (Gatyas) Hrevnak and had previously lived in Perth Amboy before moving to Avenel thirty years ago.
He was a US Air Force Veteran proudly serving his country from 1955 to 1959.
Mr. Hrevnak was employed as an engineer by Phelps Dodge in South Brunswick for twenty years before retiring in 1974.
He was a member of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish-Our Lady of Hungary Church in Perth Amboy, where he served as church trustee and head usher. He was a member of the Our Lady of Hungary Fellowship Club, Seniors Club, Holy Name Society and the OLH Sick and Death Benefit Society. Bill was also a member of the Hungarian Democratic Club, the Hungarian Catholic Club and the H.U.B.S. Sporting Club.
He was an avid supporter of youth sports. He was heavily involved with Perth Amboy Youth Baseball, having served in the positions of President, Vice-President and manager through the years. Bill was also a longtime NJ Sports Official for baseball, basketball and soccer.
He was predeceased by his two sisters and one brother.
Surviving are his beloved wife of fifty-seven years, Barbara (Walkoczy) Hrevnak. his two sons: William E. Jr. and wife Irene of Dover, DE and Matthew and wife Lilians of Manalapan, his daughter; Lisa Hrevnak of Hamilton, his sister; Theresa Morris of Howell, four grandchildren; Brandon, Brittany, Cassandra and Rachel and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday 9:30 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave. in Fords. Followed by a 10 am mass in the Most Holy Name of Jesus - Our Lady of Hungary Church in Perth Amboy. Interment will follow in the Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery in Fords. Visitation hours will be held Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com
