|
|
William E. "Bill" Landry
Manville - William E. "Bill" Landry, 71, entered eternal life on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. Born in Somerville, NJ, son of the late Henry Roland and Helena (nee Blaine) Landry, he was a lifelong resident of Manville but moved to Hightstown, NJ in June of 2019.
Bill retired after many years of dedicated employment at Princeton Cabinetry in Princeton, NJ as a carpenter as well as previous employment with Schroeder Brothers as a union carpenter. Bill loved the Dallas Cowboys and fishing in his younger years. Spending time with family and friends was also a favorite pastime of his; he especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren, watching the basketball and soccer games that Raya and Logan participated in, bringing them both to Wawa, buying pumpkin bread for Logan at Quick Check, as well as picking up Shannon at the end of her school day and going with her to the bagel shop. Bill was a member of the Evangel Chapel in Bridgewater, NJ.
Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife, Diane (nee Weglewski) Landry.
Bill is survived by two loving daughters, Darlene and her husband Craig Mount of Hightstown and Theresa Erickson of North Brunswick, NJ; and two dear sisters, Mary Fobert and Jeanne Jenkinson. He will be deeply missed by his three cherished grandchildren, Raya Mount, Shannon Strawser, and Logan Mount; dear sister-in-law, Cindy Mount; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Wednesday, November 13 from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday, November 14 from 9-10 a.m.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 14 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by committal words and entombment in the mausoleum chapel at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway, NJ with Pastor Tim officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the , via www.Stroke.org, 1-800-AHA-USA-1, or National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019