Services
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
908-874-5600
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
1943 - 2019
William E. Mozet Obituary
William E. Mozet

Hillsborough - William E. Mozet, 76, passed away on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born and raised in Los Angeles, California where he attended Dorsey High School as well as the University of Southern California. In 1975, he married Donna and they lived in the San Francisco Bay Area before settling in Hillsborough, NJ in 1981. Bill worked as a Systems Analyst for Tymshare, AT&T, and Merrill Lynch. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, watching his children play soccer, playing his guitar and singing, as well as spending time with his family and friends.

Bill is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Margaret. He is survived by his wife Donna of 44 years; his daughter Jennifer and her husband Jeffrey; and his son Billy and his wife Danielle.

A memorial gathering for relatives and friends will be held from 11am-12pm on Friday, August 16th 2019, at the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 US Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. A memorial service will be held at 12pm in the funeral home following the memorial gathering.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to the ALS Association, Greater New York Chapter (www.als-ny.org).
Published in Courier News on Aug. 16, 2019
