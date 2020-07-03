1/
William Erdek
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Erdek

Edison - William Erdek, 88, of Edison, passed away on June 30, 2020 at JFK Medical Center. He was born in Perth Amboy on March 22, 1932. William was a Refrigeration Engineer for Johanna Farms in Flemington. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a communicant of Blessed John Paul II Parish at St. Stephen's RC Church in Perth Amboy.

William was predeceased by his brother, Robert Erdek.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Constance (nee. Jakubczak), of Edison; a son, William Erdek, of Edison; a daughter, Jill Merker, and her husband, Donald, of Edison; two grandchildren, Brittney and Donald; and a cousin, Gloria Hayko.

Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, Monday, July 6, 2020, 9-11 am. A graveside service will follow in St Stephen's Cemetery in Keasbey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in William's name may be made to Blessed John Paul II Parish.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Graveside service
St Stephen's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved