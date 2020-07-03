William Erdek
Edison - William Erdek, 88, of Edison, passed away on June 30, 2020 at JFK Medical Center. He was born in Perth Amboy on March 22, 1932. William was a Refrigeration Engineer for Johanna Farms in Flemington. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a communicant of Blessed John Paul II Parish at St. Stephen's RC Church in Perth Amboy.
William was predeceased by his brother, Robert Erdek.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Constance (nee. Jakubczak), of Edison; a son, William Erdek, of Edison; a daughter, Jill Merker, and her husband, Donald, of Edison; two grandchildren, Brittney and Donald; and a cousin, Gloria Hayko.
Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, Monday, July 6, 2020, 9-11 am. A graveside service will follow in St Stephen's Cemetery in Keasbey.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in William's name may be made to Blessed John Paul II Parish.
