William F. "Billy" Mack
South Plainfield - William "Billy" F. Mack, 59, died suddenly Friday March 8, 2019 at home.
Born in Plainfield, Billy spent his early years in Elizabeth before settling to South Plainfield over fifty years ago. He attended Sacred Heart School, Wardlaw Hartridge School and St. Pius X High School for his early education then continued in Kutztown University, receiving his bachelor's degree.
A career salesman, Billy started with Daido Corporation as their National Sales Manager, then continued with Portasoft in Westfield before ending his career with Ek/Donghua Chain based out of Chicago, IL.
An avid golfer, Billy started caddying at the Plainfield Golf Club at a young age. He also enjoyed fishing, going to the beach and playing baseball, bocci ball and badminton.
Predeceased by his father, William H. Mack; surviving are his son, Ryan Mack and wife Christina of Union; mother, Lu Mack of South Plainfield and fiancée, Linda Sandro of South Plainfield.
He will also be missed by his grandson, Andrew.
Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 from 6-8PM.
Cremation services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
For more information, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 11, 2019