Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's RC Church
Monmouth Junction, NJ
William F. Simonetti


1948 - 2019
William F. Simonetti Obituary
William F. Simonetti

Monroe Township - William F. Simonetti died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home. He was 71.

Mr. Simonetti was born in Queens, New York and lived in Dayton before moving to Monroe Township eleven years ago. Before his retirement he worked as a HVAC mechanic at Johnson and Johnson, North Brunswick for thirty one years. He served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Simonetti was predeceased by his parents William R. and Frances (Ansley) Simonetti and his step daughter Maria Bambach. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Simonetti; his three step children - Eileen Kuchinski and her husband James of South Brunswick, Jim Decker and his wife Alison of Montgomery and Michael Decker of Edgewater Fla.; two brothers - James Simonetti and his wife Tana of Florida .and Gerald Simonetti and his wife Diane of Pennsylvania.; his nephew Ryan Simonetti and his wife Lisa of New York City and his six grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 PM till 8:00PM at the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be on Saturday 9:45AM at Selover Funeral Home followed by an 11:00AM Mass at St. Cecilia's RC Church, Monmouth Junction. Entombment will follow at Saint Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019
