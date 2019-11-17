Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church
South River., NJ
View Map
William Francis "Bill" Shearn Obituary
William "Bill" Francis Shearn

South River - William "Bill" Francis Shearn, age 73 of South River, passed away Sunday November 17, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Ashland PA, he had lived in South River for most of his life. Before his retirement, Bill had worked as an operations manager for the Federal Department of Commerce for 45 years on the Princeton Plainsboro campus. He was a member of the Italian American Club and a communicant of St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River.

He is predeceased by his parents William and Doris.

Surviving are his loving wife, the former Carol Razzano, his children William Jr. and his wife Paige, Christopher and his wife Jaclyn, Michael, his grandchildren William, Mackenzie, Jonathan, Savannah, his brother James and his wife Karen and many loving nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be Thursday 8:30 am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave South River with a 9:00 am funeral mass at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in South Brunswick.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
