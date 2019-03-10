|
William Franke
South Plainfield - William B. Franke of South Plainfield, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Overlook Hospital Hospice with his family at his side.
Bill was born in Newark, NJ to the late Joseph Franke and Frieda Keith Franke. Bill grew up in Union, NJ attended St. Michael's Grammar School and Roselle Catholic High School.
Bill was a retired member of Local 675/102 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, where he worked for 42 years as a Union Electrician.
Bill had many avocations and hobbies. He was a professional photographer, computer builder, world traveler and an amateur bowler as well as an accomplished casino card player. Bill served his country by enlisting in the Air Force where he attained the rank of T- Sgt. as a Cargo Jet Repair Technician. He also served six years in the New Jersey Air National Guard at McGuire Air Force Base.
Bill and his wife June were active in working with the Grey Hound Friends and over the years sheltered many Grey Hounds at their home.
Bill's survivors include his wife June Evans Franke; sister, Mrs. Maryann Grimshaw and her husband George; brother, Joe Franke and his wife Eva; sister-in-law, Valerie Fernandez and her husband Ovido and brother, Richard Evans and his wife Mitcho. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews spread throughout the United States.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Gathering on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4-7pm in the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Mar. 10, 2019