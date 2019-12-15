|
|
William G. Greasheimer
Edison - William G. Greasheimer of Edison passed away on Friday December 13, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 89 years old.
Born in Woodbridge; He resided in Edison for the past 63 years.
Mr. Greasheimer was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Tank Corp during the Korean War.
He was employed as a Mechanic with the Woodbridge Township Board of Education for 40 years retiring in 1995.
Mr. Greasheimer was active at The First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge, a life member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars Oak Tree Post #2636 in Edison and a member of The T. Nulty Post #471 in Iselin.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Jean W. Whitaker; a brother-in-law Donald C. Whitaker of Woodbridge.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday 11:30 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will be in The First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made The First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge Building and Grounds Fund 600 Rahway Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019