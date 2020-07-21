William G. O'Brien
William G. O'Brien, 65, passed away Monday July 20, 2020 at his summer home in New Hampshire. William was a lifetime resident of Woodbridge Township, New Jersey. Bill was born in Perth Amboy to Marion and William. He attended Woodbridge High School and went on to graduate from Kean University. After graduating, Bill enjoyed being a Phys. Ed teacher at Woodbridge High School where he taught for 30 years and during those years, he was the golf, football, and track coach.
William enjoyed playing golf, boating, fishing, jet skiing and water skiing during his free time. He also enjoyed spending time with his niece, nephew and close friends. Bill looked forward to his annual golf trips to Florida and Arizona with his brother and friends. He was a huge Yankee fan and never missed a game. Bill was a communicant of St. James Church in Woodbridge, NJ and St. Katharine Drexel in Alton, NH.
He was predeceased by his parents, Marion and William.
William leaves behind his loving siblings, Ray and Patricia. He also leaves behind his niece Kathleen, nephew Brian and his wife Nicole.
Arrangements were made by Gosselin Funeral Home. Please visit gosselinfuneralhome.com
for visitation hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on William's behalf to St. Katharine Drexel's Church in Alton, New Hampshire at 40 Hidden Springs Road Alton, New Hampshire 03809.