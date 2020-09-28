William G. Tillman



Piscataway - William G. Tillman, 78, of Piscataway, NJ, died September 26, 2020 at Ashbrook Care Rehabilitation Center, Scotch Plains. Born in New Brunswick. A member of Chapel Grove Baptist Church, Evington, VA and formerly of Antioch Christian Church, New Brunswick. A member of Future Business Leaders of America. A retired teacher at Piscataway Vo-Tech High School, Piscataway. Predeceased by his parents, Silas and Ester and wife, Shirley. Surviving are 4 children, Tonya Tillman-Swint, Carla Warren, Bridgette Dortilus and William Gregory Tillman, 2 siblings, Lujean Anglin and Silas Heard, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and other relatives. Walk Through Viewing is from 11am-12pm, Thurs., October 1, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick.









