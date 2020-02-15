|
William Gilliland
Monroe Twp. - William F. Gilliland 'Gilly' passed away on Friday February 14, 2020 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro. He was 78 years old. William was born in Spotswood and has resided in Monroe Twp. for most of his life. He was a security officer for Hercules Chemical Co. in Parlin and retired in 1997. Most recently, he was a contracted security officer for Shiseido in East Windsor. He was an avid sports fan and loved the New York Giants, New York Mets, and NASCAR. He also enjoyed vacationing and fishing at Chincoteague Island, Virginia.
He was pre-deceased by his granddaughter, Alexa Seaman in 2016.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bernice Gilliland of Monroe Twp., five children, Shirley Seaman and her husband James of Monroe Twp., Gail and Barry Korsak of Monroe Twp., Cindy Drudy and her husband Robert of Monroe Twp., William A. Gilliland of Pemberton, and Lt. Col. Kenneth Gilliland, US Army and his wife Mary Beth of Woolwich, 15 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two siblings, Mary Ann Sechrist of South Carolina, and Walter Gilliland of Florida, and many other extended family members.
Visitation will be from 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Tuesday February 18, 2020 and from 9:15am to 9:45am on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831, 732-521-0555. Funeral services will begin at 9:45am on Wednesday from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be 10:30am at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Spotswood, followed by Interment in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery, Monroe Twp.
For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to either the Spotswood Volunteer Fire Department, www.spotswoodfire.org, or to , .
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020