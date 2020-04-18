Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for William Goletz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Craig" Goletz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Craig" Goletz Obituary
William "Craig" Goletz

Jersey City - William "Craig" Goletz, 60 of Jersey City died Thursday April 16th at the Jersey City Medical Center, Jersey City.

Born in New Brunswick and raised in Monroe Township, Mr. Goletz lived in East Brunswick for 30+ years before moving to Jersey City 10 years ago.

He was employed as an Executive Director for the Chase Bank, New York City and previously in his banking career he was employed by Prudential Investments of Newark, NJ, as well as Chemical Bank and Deutsche Bank of New York City.

Mr. Goletz was very active in Jersey City politics and was instrumental in the formation of and the president of the Jersey City International Television and Film Festival.

He enjoyed cooking, especially old family recipes and had a special interest in learning about and talking about the weather.

He was close to his mother and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his father William.

Surviving are his wife Maureen (Harding) Goletz, his two sons Bryan and his wife Carolyn of Brielle, NJ and Matthew and his fiance Amanda Bush of Austin, TX, his mother Margaret (Haverty) Goletz of Monroe Township, his sister Debbie Florio and her husband Frank of Manchester, NJ, his grandson Willie and was looking forward to a second grandchild due very soon.

Funeral services for Mr. Goletz will be private at this time and entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg with a memorial service to be held at a future date.

Donations in the name of Mr. Goletz may be made to the Jersey City Medical Center Foundation at www.rwjbh.org/jersey-city-medical-center/giving.

To send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -