|
|
William "Craig" Goletz
Jersey City - William "Craig" Goletz, 60 of Jersey City died Thursday April 16th at the Jersey City Medical Center, Jersey City.
Born in New Brunswick and raised in Monroe Township, Mr. Goletz lived in East Brunswick for 30+ years before moving to Jersey City 10 years ago.
He was employed as an Executive Director for the Chase Bank, New York City and previously in his banking career he was employed by Prudential Investments of Newark, NJ, as well as Chemical Bank and Deutsche Bank of New York City.
Mr. Goletz was very active in Jersey City politics and was instrumental in the formation of and the president of the Jersey City International Television and Film Festival.
He enjoyed cooking, especially old family recipes and had a special interest in learning about and talking about the weather.
He was close to his mother and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was predeceased by his father William.
Surviving are his wife Maureen (Harding) Goletz, his two sons Bryan and his wife Carolyn of Brielle, NJ and Matthew and his fiance Amanda Bush of Austin, TX, his mother Margaret (Haverty) Goletz of Monroe Township, his sister Debbie Florio and her husband Frank of Manchester, NJ, his grandson Willie and was looking forward to a second grandchild due very soon.
Funeral services for Mr. Goletz will be private at this time and entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg with a memorial service to be held at a future date.
Donations in the name of Mr. Goletz may be made to the Jersey City Medical Center Foundation at www.rwjbh.org/jersey-city-medical-center/giving.
To send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020