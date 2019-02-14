|
Dr. William H. Ainslie
Edison - Dr. William H. Ainslie, Sr., 98, of Edison died on Tuesday, February 2, 2019 at the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion of Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen 270 Woodbridge Ave. Metuchen. A full obituary will follow Arrangements are by the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen. Visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019