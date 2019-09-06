|
|
William (Bill) H. Anderson, Sr.
Green Brook - William (Bill) H Anderson, Sr., 90, of Green Brook NJ, passed away on Monday, September 2 at RWJ Hospital in Somerville . Born in Staten Island, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas and Olive (Cogan) Anderson.
After graduating from Curtis High School on Staten Island, Bill went to work as a tugboat deckhand for his family's companies, Timmons Towing and Croton Water Co. His career was put on hold in 1951 while serving his country honorably in the U.S. Army's 31st Infantry Division during the Korean War. After the war, he progressed his maritime career to become Operations Manager for Red Star Towing and later as Vice President of Operations for Reinauer Transportation. Bill remained very active in the maritime industry working well beyond his initial retirement helping establish Roehrig Towing, Dann Ocean Towing and Anderson Maritime Consultants.
Bill loved golf and baseball and was an original founder of the Green Brook Little League serving as it's first president. Bill enjoyed traveling but mostly cherished time with his family, especially his three grandchildren. To his very last day, Bill was devoted to his son Billy (67) who was born with Cerebral Palsy.
Bill is predeceased by his wife of 65 years Mary (Razzano) Anderson, daughter Roberta Anderson, and sister Olive (Anderson) Seaton. He is survived by his sons William (Billy) H. Anderson, Jr. of Green Brook, NJ and Chris Anderson of The Woodlands, Texas, daughter-in-law Carol Anderson and grandchildren Emily (Anderson) Fischer of Chantilly Virginia, Paige (Anderson) Stinnett of Haymarket Virginia and Thomas Anderson of Norman, Oklahoma.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, September 7 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked in William's name to the United Cerebral Palsy at UCP.org
Published in Courier News on Sept. 6, 2019