William H. "Bill" Griagosian
Edison - William H. "Bill" Griagosian, 92, of Edison, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home, Edison. He served his county in the United States Army in South Korea in 1946 followed by the Air Force in the United States . Prior to his retirement, Bill was a systems analyst for Revlon for 24 years.
Bill is surived by his wife, Romina Wilson; 3 children Victoria, Patricia and David; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2020