Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
8:30 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Van Liew Cemetery
585 Georges Road
New Brunswick, NJ
William H. Higley Jr. Obituary
William H. Higley Jr.

William H. Higley Jr., age 83, of Monmouth Junction, NJ passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his sister's house after a long battle with cancer. He was born in New Brunswick and raised in Edison before moving to Monmouth Junction 40 years ago. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Bill retired from the Okonite Company, North Brunswick.

He is survived by his 3 sons, William III of North Brunswick, Louis of Lawrenceville and David of Jamesburg Manor. He also leaves his sister Elizabeth Page of Edison and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to gather on January 24, 2020 from 7-9pm at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison with a Funeral Service at 8:30pm. Burial 11am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Van Liew Cemetery, 585 Georges Road, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
