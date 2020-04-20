Resources
Colonia - William R. Hefele, Jr. passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 90 years old. William was born and raised in Garwood. He has resided in Colonia for over 65 years. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was a Warehouse Supervisor for Twin County Grocers in Edison until his retirement in 1995.

William loved fishing, working on cars, woodworking, and most of all spending time with his family. His love for his family, his children, and grandchildren was astonishing, but his love for his wife was unmatched, beautiful, and awe-inspiring.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frances (Kelly) Hefele of Colonia, three children, William M. Hefele and his wife Jennifer of Fairlawn, Barbara LoCoco and her husband Thomas, Sr. of Avenel, and Susan Hondo and her husband Ronald of Monroe Twp., four grandchildren, Jessica, Rebecca, and Ronald Hondo, and Thomas LoCoco, Jr., one sister Mildred Villa of Arkansas, and many other extended family members including loving nieces and nephews.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, funeral services and interment are to be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
