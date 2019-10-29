|
|
William Holdren, Jr.
Somerset - William Holden Jr., 79, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home in Somerset, New Jersey.
Mr. Holden was born June 12, 1940 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late William and Ruth (Wilson) Holden Sr. He was raised in NYC where he met his beloved wife, Doris. They relocated back to Jersey City. Bill and his wife Doris settled with their children in Somerset.
William was a machinist for Somerset Technologies in Somerset, NJ. He was a proud and active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Somerville, NJ. William was an avid NY Yankees and NY Jets fan. He loved history and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Holden was preceded in death by his son, Christopher John; his brother, Richard and his sisters, Joyce Norris and Nancy O'Brian.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Doris; his son, William H. Holden III and his wife Anita; his daughters, Nancy A. Waltermire and her husband Robert, Denise Smith and her husband Joseph, Donna Holden, Nadine Pitti and her husband Brian. He is also survived by his grandchildren, William IV and his wife Kathryn, Stephen, Joseph, James, Briana, Christina, Alexis, Bobby, Samantha and many Nieces & Nephews.
Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873 on Thursday, October 31st from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Somerville. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 300 Union Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 or to The Delaware Valley Scleroderma Foundation, SFDV, 385 Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, www.sfdv.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019