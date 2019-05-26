|
|
William J. Aldrich, Jr.
New Brunswick - William J. Aldrich, Jr. died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 85.
Born in New Brunswick to the late William J. Aldrich, Sr. and Ethel (Kretchmann) Aldrich he lived in North Brunswick and New Brunswick for most of his life. He was a taxi cab driver for Victory Cab Company in New Brunswick for many years, then worked in Pathmark Distribution Centers in Elizabeth and Edison before his retirement.
Mr. Aldrich was a veteran of the United States Navy.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Mary Lou Nelson and his brother Kerry Aldrich. Surviving are two daughters - Paige McLaughlin and her husband Ed of Monroe Township and Heather Burlew and her husband Keith of Middletown, Delaware; his son William J. Aldrich, III of Lehigh Acres, Florida; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 26, 2019