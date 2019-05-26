Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Aldrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Aldrich Jr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William J. Aldrich Jr. Obituary
William J. Aldrich, Jr.

New Brunswick - William J. Aldrich, Jr. died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 85.

Born in New Brunswick to the late William J. Aldrich, Sr. and Ethel (Kretchmann) Aldrich he lived in North Brunswick and New Brunswick for most of his life. He was a taxi cab driver for Victory Cab Company in New Brunswick for many years, then worked in Pathmark Distribution Centers in Elizabeth and Edison before his retirement.

Mr. Aldrich was a veteran of the United States Navy.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Mary Lou Nelson and his brother Kerry Aldrich. Surviving are two daughters - Paige McLaughlin and her husband Ed of Monroe Township and Heather Burlew and her husband Keith of Middletown, Delaware; his son William J. Aldrich, III of Lehigh Acres, Florida; and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now