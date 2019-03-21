|
|
William J. Begley
Monroe Twp - William J. Begley died on Monday March 18, 2019 at his home in Monroe Twp. surrounded by his loving family. He was 84 years old. Mr. Begley was born and raised in Brooklyn. He was a Vice President for JP Morgan for 30 years before his retirement in 1985 he then helped create Voula's World with and for his wife, Voula, in Monroe Twp. He took great pride in delivering orders, entertaining customers, feeding the community, gardening, and his favorite contribution was playing the role of Santa for 15 years, more than 2,000 kids a year waited in line to sit in Santa's lap during the month of December. In his early years he was a great athlete and loved sports. He tried out for the NY Giants the same day as Willie Mays, he made it eight rounds in the Golden Gloves and played basketball for the National Guard for eight years. William's legacy will always be he always loved first, loved life to the fullest and would give everything he had to a person in need.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Voula (Katsaitis) Begley of Clearbrook, Monroe Twp., three daughters, Christine Eckert and her husband Bill of Jim Thorpe, PA, Kathy Jobes and her husband Steve of Roxbury, and Karen Begley of NY, two step-daughters, Katerina Profaci of Monroe Twp., and Renee Mayo and her husband Brian of Monroe Twp., his niece, Regina Lindsay and her husband Michael, his brother, Ricky Gomez and his wife Mary of Pottsville, PA, 12 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be from 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Friday March 22, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831, 732-521-0555. A funeral liturgy will be 2:00pm on Saturday March 23, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 505 Main St. Spotswood, NJ 08884 followed by a private Cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church 505 Main Street Spotswood, NJ 08884 for William J. Begley Memorial Fund.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019