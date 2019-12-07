Services
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
(908) 575-8512
William J. Buckley Jr.

William J. Buckley Jr. Obituary
William J. Buckley, Jr.

Manville - William J. Buckley, Jr. , 88 , passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Eastern Star Home In Bridgewater, NJ. He was born in Plymouth, Pennsylvania the son of the late William J. and Nellie Buckley. Mr. Buckley was a resident of Manville, NJ for the past 52 years. He served his Country Honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Buckley worked for Twin City Groceries Corporation in Edison, NJ for 30 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Mr. Buckley was very giving person who gave back to his community and surrounding communities alike as he volunteered for both the Red Cross and the Somerset County Food Bank for many years. He was a member of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ. He was predeceased by his wife Alicia I. Buckley in 2008 and by his brother John Buckley. He is survived by his two sons, William J. Buckley III and his wife Barbara of Somerset, NJ and Michael Buckley and Colleen Townley of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, by his daughter, Sandra A. Buckley and Philip Plofsky of Chatham, NJ, by his sister, Phyllis Stock of Silkworth, Pennsylvania and by two sister-in-laws, Nancy Brozena of Plymouth, Pennsylvania and Aileen Andrews of Scranton, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by three grandchildren Taylor, Shawn and Gabriella and by three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, James and Hailey. The viewing will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6 to 9 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 8:00 AM from the Ketusky Funeral Home followed by a 9:00 AM Mass at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ. Burial will be private.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -