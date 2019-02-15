|
William J. "Billy" Carson
Wilmington, NC - William J. "Billy" Carson, 60, of Wilmington, NC died Monday, February 11, 2019, at the New Hanover Hospital in Wilmington. Born in New Brunswick, he grew up in Franklin Park before moving to Wilmington.
He was a carpenter by trade who enjoyed building cabinets and furniture.
Son of the late Earl and Marilyn (J\Kuderle) Carson, Billy was also predeceased by his sister, Lynn Mockovacki. Surviving are his brothers Earl, Jr., and Eddie, his sisters Debbie Sitlinger and Susan Carson and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grandnephews.
Visiting will be held at the Gowen Funeral Home, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, on Friday, February 15th from 9:30 am - 10300a,. Funeral Service at 11 am. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019