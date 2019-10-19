Services
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown
152 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-0151
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown
152 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's RC Church
East Brunswick - William J. Curreri of East Brunswick, NJ passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on October 18, 2019, at his home. He was 53 years old. Born in Queens, NY, William resided and raised his family in East Brunswick. He was a parishioner of St. Bartholomew's RC Church. He was a former board member of the Edison Angels and EBBL. William was very active in his children's athletic endeavors as a coach for their soccer, basketball, and softball teams. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and boater. William was defined by his deep and limitless love and devotion to his family.

William is survived by his beloved wife Lora (née Phillips), his son William and daughter Anastasia, mother Eleni, father and his wife Joseph and Susan, brother and sister-in-law Jonathan and Alexis Curreri, sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth and Roger Evoy, father-in-law and his wife Albert and Kathie Phillips, brother-in-law AJ Phillips, and several loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received Monday 4-8 pm at the Bronson and Guthlein Funeral Home of Milltown, NJ. The funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday 10 am at St. Bartholomew's RC Church followed by interment at Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks memorial donations be made to the ALS Association - Greater NY Chapter, 42 Broadway, #1724, NY, NY 10004. www.bronsonandguthleinfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
