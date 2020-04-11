|
William J. Dorr, Jr.
Somerset - William J. Dorr, Jr. "Bill" and "Pop-Pop", 81, beloved husband and proud father of 3 children and 7 grandchildren, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University hospital in Somerset. A memorial service to celebrate his wonderful life will be held at a later date.
Bill was born on February 10, 1939 in Hoboken and was raised in Union City. After graduating from St. Michael's High School in 1957, he proudly served his country in the Marine Corps. as a small arms instructor on Parris Island and a prison guard in Portsmouth, NH. He was also a graduate of Rutgers University, attending night school while he worked to provide for his family.
Shortly after marrying his wife Barbara Szczepanski on April 30, 1966 he moved to Fords to raise his family, where he resided for over for 35 years. There he served his community as a volunteer firefighter for the Fords Fire Company for over 10 years, and coached youth baseball, softball, soccer and pop warner football. He helped develop the 7-8-year-old baseball program for Fords Clara Barton youth baseball. He lived in the Canal Walk retirement community in Somerset for the last 14 years where he was a member of the veteran's club and St. Joseph's Parish.
Bill was a devoted family man, an adored uncle to many nieces and nephews and beloved by all who encountered him. His love of travel for both work and pleasure took him to all corners of this country and many countries abroad where he knew a restaurant or "the place to go" in just about every U.S. city. He was an avid sports fan specifically of the NY Giants, NY Yankees and Penn State and was in attendance for the "Greatest Game Every Played" in 1958.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara, his 3 loving children Brian (Sue), Melanie (Ed) and Kristin (Alex) and his 7 grandchildren, Brianna, Ethan, Corrine, Aaron, Chase, Payton and Cameron.
A Memorial Mass and gathering relatives & friends will be set at a future date, to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Hillsborough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory in the name of Bill Dorr to the Semper Fi and America's Fund charity supporting wounded veterans at 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside Ca., 92057.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020