William J. Trautwein
Kendall Park - William J. Trautwein departed this life for the gates of heaven Friday, May 15, 2020, from St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 82.
Born in Newark to the late Harold E. and Cecelia (DeCano) Trautwein, he has lived in the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick since 1964. William was a 1956 graduate of Seton Hall Prep and attended Newark College of Engineering. He was a systems engineer at Western Electric and its successor AT&T companies for 30 years before retiring in 1990.
William was a communicant of St. Augustine of Canterbury R.C. Church in Kendall Park and was a charter member and Past Grand Knight of the church's Knights of Columbus Council #6345. He served in the Army National Guard during the 1960s.
He enjoyed golfing, skiing, traveling, crabbing and fishing. In his later years he liked spending his leisure time playing bocci with his friends and colleagues, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, extended family and dear friends.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 58 years Eileen M. (Jacoby) Trautwein; two sons - Craig Trautwein and his wife Joanne and Kyle P. Trautwein, all of Kendall Park; his daughter Lynn Braun and her husband John of Bordentown; five grandchildren - Christina, Joseph and Nicolas Trautwein and Julia and Erin Braun; his brother John Trautwein and his wife Joan of Belle Mead; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Clifford and Marie Jacoby of Spring Lake Heights; four nephews, two nieces, nine grandnieces and numerous cousins.
Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A Memorial Mass and celebration of William's life will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the South Brunswick Food Pantry at https://www.southbrunswicknj.gov/food-pantry or the Kendall Park First Aid Squad at KPFARS - Donations, PO Box 5097, Kendall Park, NJ 08824.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2020