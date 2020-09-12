William J Vierbuchen Jr
Manahawkin - Bridgewater- William J. Vierbuchen Jr., 88, died Wednesday, September 9th at his home in Manahawkin, NJ. Known as 'Red' by his many friends and colleagues, he was born on April 5, 1932 and raised in Newark, NJ before moving to Bridgewater, NJ where he lived for 55 years.
After high school, Red joined the US Marine Corps and served in Korea. Like his father, he was a decorated war hero and was always a proud marine. It was while serving his country that Red began a pen-pal relationship with Janet Fursman. They married in 1955 and started an incredible love story that lasted 63 years before her passing in 2019.
Red and Janet had 10 children, laughingly answering 'none!' when routinely asked how many were twins or triplets: Tom, Mary (Grommer), Janet (Briel), Steve, Ginger (Fontan), Kathy (DiPatri), Bill III, Joe, Barbie (Figel) and Ruth (Ricciardi). The family known as The Vierbuchen Dozen always seemed to have kids knocking at the door asking if someone could come out to play. Interruptions were so frequent that eventually a sign was made that read, simply, "We Are Eating" and hung on the front door each evening at dinner time.
Eventually, special sweatshirts were made that read either "I'm one of The Vierbuchen Dozen" or "I Married one of the Vierbuchen Dozen." The family portraits grew larger each year, ultimately including 25 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
What mattered most to Red was his family. The license plates on his pickup truck read "DAD TEN" (Janet's plates read "MOM TEN") and there was always a Marine bumper sticker or hat in view. He was able to make each grandchild feel special and knew what was happening in each kid's life. He attended more first communions, graduations, confirmations, and weddings than anyone!
He coached Pop Warner football in Raritan, NJ and was a bit of a legend for his incredible win/loss record. He was an avid runner, completing many marathons including the Marine Corps marathon on multiple occasions. He was a basketball referee, a square dancer, and a man who changed his oil and cut his own lawn! He could be seen all over Bridgewater walking the family dogs and loved each one. He never missed church and was a St. Bernard's lector and acolyte for more than 35 years.
In addition to his many roles at home, Red found time to build a 35-year career working for Jersey Central Power & Light. He began by climbing poles after returning home from Korea and ultimately rose to the position of chief of system operations in which he was responsible for choreographing the interchanges of electrical supplies from generation sources as far away as Indiana. He retired in 1993.
The Monday before he died, Red spent the day at his favorite place on Long Beach Island with his close friends from 32nd Street, enjoying the water before saying goodbye.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10 am at St. Bernard's Church, Route 22 Bridgewater, NJ, followed by his burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery next to his beloved wife, Janet.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Red's memory may be made to Camp Nejeda, PO Box 156, Stillwater, NJ 07875. www.campnejeda.org
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home.
*FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS*