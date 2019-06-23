|
William Jarvis
North Brunswick - Mr. William Jarvis passed away on Wednesday at his home in Dunellen. He was 54 years old.
Mr. Jarvis was born in Perth Amboy and was a graduate of Piscataway High School. He furthered his education while attending Middlesex County College and NJIT. He worked for over thirty years for Pathmark at various local stores.
He was a model airplane enthusiast and loved skiing. Trips with his family to Mount Snow in Vermont was one of his favorite things to do during the winter months.
He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Marie Jarvis and two siblings Robert Jarvis and Susan Thompson.
Mr. Jarvis is survived by his children Jacqueline Jarvis, Austin Jarvis and Christian Jarvis all of North Brunswick. He is also survived by his siblings Walter Jarvis of Bayville, Patricia Skelly of Florida and Marianne Dotro of Tennessee.
Visiting will take place on Tuesday June 25 from 6-9 PM at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A blessing will begin at 8:30 PM at the funeral home. All other services are private. Please consider a contribution in Mr. Jarvis's name to the Academy of Model Aeronautics at www.modelaircraft.org/donate
Published in Home News Tribune on June 23, 2019