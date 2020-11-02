1/
William Johnson
Piscataway - William Johnson, 81, of Piscataway, died on October 22, 2020 at RWJUH, New Brunswick. He was born in Babson Park, FL. Proprietor of the former W.J. Mason Contractor, Inc., Piscataway. Predeceased by his parents and 10 siblings. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Geneva Darby Johnson, 2 daughters, Tonia and Willona, a son, William, Jr., 3 brothers, James, Harold and Lawrence, 4 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter. Walk Through Viewing is from 10-11am, Thurs., Nov. 5, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford Street, New Brunswick. Service is Private. Burial will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.




Published in Courier News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
