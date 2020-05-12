|
William Karvelas
Venice, FL - William Karvelas, 88 of Venice, Florida, Formerly North Brunswick, NJ, died peacefully on April 29, 2020.
Born and raised in New Brunswick, NJ, he is survived by his wife of 46 years, Wanda (Vetter), his two stepdaughters Sharon (Dave) Steen and Randi Butcher (Jim Shook), two grandchildren David Steen and Brianna Butcher and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his nieces Andrea (Mel) Robertson, Cindy (Dave) Kozlowski, Marianne (Billy) Hadzimichalis, and Alyssa (Neil) Marchesi and many great nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to him as Dabba Dabba. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Alice (Lea), his brother Thomas (Katherine) Karvelas, and his sister Joanna (Harold) Perry.
Bill was a licensed land surveyor. He worked in the Engineering Department for the City of New Brunswick for many years before retiring in 1989. Bill had a gift of
making people feel at ease and was a loyal friend to many. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his home at the Jersey Shore and in Venice, Florida, and was an avid golfer. He will be remembered for his generous nature and his ability to bring humor to any situation. He will be forever loved and missed by those whose lives he touched. He truly was our "treasure."
Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation: https://tunnel2towers.org/
Published in Home News Tribune from May 12 to May 17, 2020