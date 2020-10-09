William "Bill" Kasserman
William "Bill" Kasserman, age 76 of Peapack, passed peacefully with his wife, Victoria Kasserman, by his side on October 2, 2020.
Bill was the son of Florence Roth Kasserman and Irving Kasserman. He grew up in the Forest Hills section of Queens with his sister Linda Kasserman Baines. He was a graduate of Forest Hills High School.
Bill earned his Bachelor of Science from Long Island University and his Masters in Physical Therapy from the University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the APTA, and the founding member of PTPN. With his wife, they established Somerset Rehabilitation Services in Raritan, New Jersey in 1981. There he treated four generations of families within the community, specializing in orthopedics, sports medicine, and neural rehabilitation.
More so, Bill was a devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Bill was a passionate New York Yankees fan, an avid skier, and punster always worthy of a good laugh.
Bill is survived by his wife, Victoria Munoz Kasserman, and his children Wendy Dwyer (Timothy Dwyer), Wayne Kasserman, Whitney Callahan (Brendan Callahan), and Wyatt Kasserman (Elizabeth Ciancimino Kasserman); his grandchildren McKenna and Morgan Dwyer, Sadie and Charlotte Callahan, Wells and Eleanor Kasserman.
A private ceremony and interment was held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 under the direction of Bridgewater Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family strongly encourages memorial contributions be made to the New England Handicapped Sports Association (NEHSA), PO Box 2135, Newbury, NH (https://nehsa.org/support-us/
). The family has confirmed that this organization does not support the Red Sox.