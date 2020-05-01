Resources
William (Bill) Kriney, 84, passed away on March 26 with his wife, Dorothy, by his side from complications of Parkinson. He was born in Plainfield, NJ on April 12, 1935 to Harold and Viola Kriney. He graduated from Plainfield High School in 1955. He served in the US Army. He attended Northeastern Bible College, Essex Fells, NJ. where he met his wife. He worked for the Plainfield Board of Education as a bus driver for over 30 years. He lived in South Plainfield for 42 years then became a snow bird between Zionsville, PA and Riverview, FL where he finally settled. He enjoyed woodworking, stamp and post card collecting, Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinsons and helping out at Milford Park Bible Camp in Zionsville, PA. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, a daughter, Beth Chiappetta of Parlin, a grandson Jakob of Parlin, a sister, Shirley Deerr (Mrs. John) of Toms River and 2 nieces. He is predeceased by his parents. A service of remembrance will be held in the Plainfield area at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Milford Park Bible Camp, 3848 Brimmer Ct., Whitehall, PA 18052 or Rock Steady Boxing % Dorothy Kriney, 10618 Maurice Creek Dr, Riverview, FL 33578. Any contributions to RSB will go to the local group he was involved in. Check should be made out to D. Kriney with RSB in the memo.
Published in Courier News from May 1 to May 3, 2020
