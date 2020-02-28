|
William L. Cuba
Piscataway - William L Cuba, 85, of Piscataway, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset. He was born March 3, 1934 in Plainfield, the son of late John and Catherine (Misilo) Cuba.
William faithfully served our country in the United States Navy. He was the proud owner of William L Cuba Heating & Cooling Company in Piscataway. William loved to visit the Poconos and go antiquing with his late wife Beverly. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and taking trips to Saskatchewan and the Great Bear Lakes. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife Beverly (2016), sisters, Annie and Eleanor and brother, Tony. Surviving are his son, William J. Cuba and his wife Theresa of Middlesex, daughters; Darlene Hart and her husband Glenn of Brick, Laura Roessler and her husband Donald of Bishopville, MD, and Sherry Hardy and her husband Tom of South Plainfield; six grandchildren, Josh, Matthew and his wife Jamie, Carly, Katie and her fiancé Mike, Ross and Kayla, one great-grandson, Spencer, sister, Sophie Chodak of KS, and brother, Richard Cuba and wife Mary Elizabeth of Doylestown, PA.
A visitation will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 3 at 10AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Bound Brook Cemetery, Bound Brook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William's name to The Raptor Trust, 1390 Whitebridge Rd, Millington, NJ 07946.For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020