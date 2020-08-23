1/
William L. Jannone
1933 - 2020
William L. Jannone

William L. Jannone 86 went home to God peacefully on August 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his beloved family. William was born on Drake Street in Bound Brook , N.J. on November 1, 1933. Known for his devotion to family, out going personality, sense of humor, and generosity. He graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1951 where he met is life long sweet heart Beverly whom he was married to for 68 years. He was a communicate of Our Lady Of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook. He was a licensed Master Plumber and owner of William Jannone & Sons Plumbing & Heating from 1970 - 1999 when he retired.

He is predeceased by his sons Gary and Barry. Surviving are his beloved wife Beverly R. Jannone , sons Brian, William, Gregory and Keith, Daughter Jeanne, Daughter in laws Fran and Jennifer, Son in Law Dale, his adored 7 grandchildren Germaine, Colin, Dennis, Courtney, Ava, Christian and Marlene , Great Grandchildren Lucy, Colton, Kiera, Owen, Zachary.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday August 25th, at Hagan-Chamberlain funeral home 225 Mountain Ave, Bound Brook, N.J. from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral service will be held 10:00 am on Wednesday August 26th, at Our Lady Of Mercy Church, 122 High Street , South Bound Brook, N.J. Burial will follow at Bound Brook Cemetery.




Published in Courier News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
AUG
25
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Our Lady Of Mercy Church
Funeral services provided by
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
