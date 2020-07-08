William Ludwig Bauer
Sayreville - William Ludwig Bauer, age 81, of Sayreville passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Mt. Vernon, NY, he graduated from St. Peter's High School, New Brunswick, in 1956 and Rutgers College in 1960. Bill served as Class Agent and was a Loyal Son of Rutgers, where he also earned his master's degree in education. He was a founding member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity chapter at Rutgers. He served in the U.S. Army on active duty and in the reserves during the 1960s, attaining the rank of Captain. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. Over a 38 year career in education, he served in a number of capacities, ultimately as the Superintendent of Schools in Sayreville.
Bill and his beloved bride, Laverne, moved to Sayreville in 1973 and he became a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Victories Church in Sayreville. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
William was predeceased by parents Hans and Helen Bauer as well as his sister Joan Bauer Hinchliffe. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Laverne, his children and their spouses Jessica & Jeffrey Fuller, Matthew & Janet Bauer, Margaret & Jeffry Bertrand as well as his adored grandchildren Frances, Michael, Luke, Anna, James, Charlotte, Wilken and Megan.
If you have read this far, you would have been a person after Bill's own heart. Unaccustomed as he was to public speaking, he was always a man of many words. His stories often started with, "let me tell you something" and ended with "it is what it is." He would have been pleased to remind you at this juncture that the shortest verse in the Bible is "Jesus wept." He would have also told you not to weep for him but to celebrate the love of those around you.
Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Victories Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed inside church at once and masks must be worn at all times. There will be no wake. A suitable memorial will be scheduled in the future, when the family expects to hear the telling of both appropriate and inappropriate stories. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations in William's name be made to a charity of your choosing. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskimemorialhome.com
