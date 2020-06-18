William M. Boronkas
1938 - 2020
William M. Boronkas, 81, of Middlesex, passed away on April 22, 2020 in Bound Brook, NJ.

William, known by all as "Bill," was born in Patterson, NJ to Margaret and Julius Boronkas on July 24, 1938 the youngest of six brothers. He attended schools in Patterson and during his High School years really wanted to be James Dean. Bill was a lover, kind and gentle, with a little sadness behind his eyes. He wanted people to feel warm and welcomed in his presence. He was not a stranger to anyone, it sometimes felt like he knew everyone. He was most at home on a beach covered in tanning oil. He had a varied career and worked as an orderly at St. Joseph's Hospital in Patterson, where he met his first wife. He also worked in the warehouse and as an office manager at Fisher Scientific for more than 25 years and as manager for Quick Check where he met his second wife. Most important to Bill, he had 39 years of recovery, a number he touted proudly.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Julius Boronkas and brothers Julian Boronkas, Joseph Boronkas, Edward Boronkas, John Boronkas and Frances Boronkas.

Bill is survived by his wife Lucy Boronkas, former wife and friend Juliette Boronkas, daughters Michele Boronkas and Michael Curran, Kathleen Boronkas-Prehn and Edward Prehn, Karen Fairchild and Josh Fairchild, Melissa Boronkas and Anthony Karkosza, grandchildren Amanda Boronkas, Zachary Prehn, Kyle Horst, Jackson Fairchild, Edith Karkosza and Jace Fairchild.

Memorials may be given to St. Lucy's Emergency Shelter online at http://www.ccannj.com/donate_online.php.

The family of Bill wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Somerset Medical Center and Care One Somerset Valley who cared for Bill and fought on the frontlines of the pandemic at its peak. We greatly thank you for caring for our father when we could not be there.




Published in Courier News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
